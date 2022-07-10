-
How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Keene Trace Golf Club is the site of the 2022 Barbasol Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Sunday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
Max McGreevy leads the tournament after lengthy weather delays suspended play on both Friday and Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
