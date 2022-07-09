How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Saturday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.



The second round of the Barbasol Championship resumed at Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET after lengthy delays on Friday. With soft conditions at Keene Trace Golf Club Matti Schmid and Max McGreevy overtook Adam Svensson at the top of the leaderboard after shooting matching 9-under 63s and post 17-under at the halfway stage.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Television: Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).