The Open announces 22% purse increase

The Open Championship announced Thursday that the purse for this year’s tournament has increased 22% to $14 million.

In addition to adding his name to the list of legends who have won at St. Andrews, the winner of the Claret Jug next week will win $2.5 million.

The runner-up at St. Andrews will earn $1.4 million, while the third-place finisher will win $933,000. The top six finishers will all earn more than $500,000 and the top 28 will earn at least $100,000.

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place after 70 to a minimum of $30,950.

Players who miss the cut will be paid between $7,000 and $10,500, depending on their finishing position.

THE PLAYERS Championship offered a record $20 million purse this year. The Masters and PGA Championship had $15 million purses this year, while the U.S. Open awarded $17.5 million.

