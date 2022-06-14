  • Rory McIlroy has Harry Diamond back on the bag at U.S. Open

    Diamond returns after missing RBC Canadian Open due to birth of child

  • Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond at the 2022 PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond at the 2022 PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)