How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
May 14, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 14, 2022
Top 10
All-time shots from AT&T Byron Nelson
Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Saturday from TPC Craig Ranch.
Ryan Palmer, David Skinns and Sebastian Munoz share the lead after 36-holes at 15-under-par.
The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee Group: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee Group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard, Emiliano Grillo
Featured Groups
Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Michael Thompson
Jason Day, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
