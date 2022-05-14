How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Saturday from TPC Craig Ranch.

Ryan Palmer, David Skinns and Sebastian Munoz share the lead after 36-holes at 15-under-par.

The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR