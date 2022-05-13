How to watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the AT&T Byron Nelson takes place Friday from TPC Craig Ranch. A stacked field including Scottie Scheffler, the FedExCup leader and world No. 1, headlines the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It features seven of the top 15 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Sebastian Munoz has the lead after the first round at 12-under-par.

The winner of the event will pocket 500 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR