Nine shockers from pool play at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Three days of pool play are in the books at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technology Match Play, and world No. 1 Jon Rahm, plus Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner – who won it all here in 2021 and 2019 – are among those moving on to the knockout rounds.

So are Takumi Kanaya and Richard Bland.

Here are nine shockers from the pool play portion of the tournament.

1. Making birdies didn’t necessarily help

Of the top 10 players who led the par-breakers stat – the percent of holes played in either birdie or eagle – only Brooks Koepka (third) and Scottie Scheffler (10th) advanced to knockout play.

Koepka beat Shane Lowry 1-up on Friday to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0-0 record. Scheffler beat Matt Fitzpatrick, 5 and 4, then beat him in a six-hole playoff to emerge from their group.

Tony Finau (1-2-0) and Si Woo Kim (2-1-0), who were one-two, respectively, in the par-breakers stat at around 34 percent, failed to advance from their groups.

2. Scottie Scheffler played a ton of holes – and it still wasn’t the most

Scheffler needed six extra holes to emerge from his group, outlasting Fitzpatrick, which meant that the runner-up to Horschel last year totaled 54 holes played over three days.

Kevin Na still had him beat. Na, who beat Joaquin Niemann 1 up Friday to finish 2-0-1, went all 18 holes in all three of his matches. Then he beat Maverick McNealy on the first playoff hole.

Total holes played for Na: 55.

Among those who advanced, Corey Conners, who was conceded his opening match against Paul Casey after just two holes (more on that below), played the fewest holes with 35.