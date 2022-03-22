How to watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 1: TV times, live leaderboard, tee times

Joel Dahmen returns to defend his breakthrough PGA TOUR title. The field includes major winners Graeme McDowell, Jimmy Walker, and Danny Willett, as well as 2011 FedExCup winner Bill Haas.

Dahmen looks to become the first repeat winner while Rafael Campos of nearby Puerto Rico will be buoyed by local fan support. The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points.

