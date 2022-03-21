ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP GIVES BACK TO CHIBA PREFECTURE AND OFFERS SUPPORT TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF JUNIOR GOLF AND YOUTH EDUCATION

CHIBA, JAPAN - Following an electrifying return to its home in Japan where local hero Hideki Matsuyama captured his seventh PGA TOUR win, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP has announced contributions to help support the development of athletic programs across Chiba prefecture and advance junior golf programs throughout Japan.

As part of ZOZO, Inc.’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Chiba prefecture received donations from ZOZO to aid in the growth of local athletic programs while First Tee Japan and the Japan High School & Junior High School Golf Association also each received contributions to help further junior golf development and youth education.

First Tee Japan’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instil life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf, while the mission of the Japan High School & Junior High School Golf Association is to contribute towards the development of junior golfers by providing junior high and high school golfers opportunities to compete in overseas events and to help elevate their game.

Megumi Hatakeyama, Vice President, Marketing Department, Golf Division, ZOZO, Inc. said:

“ZOZO is headquartered in Chiba and this is where our championship is played, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support a variety of athletic programs across Chiba prefecture as part of our overall support towards the development of golf and sports in Japan. Golf is a lifelong activity and the First Tee Japan, Japan High School and Junior High School Golf Association provide invaluable experiences and help teach life skills and ethics to junior golfers at a young age that will remain with them for the rest of their lives. It is our hope that golf will continue to grow in popularity among all ages and people across Japan and provide happiness to all who enjoy our sport.”

After relocating the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP to Sherwood Country Club in California, USA due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 championship returned to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan last October. With a limited number of fans on-site, the tournament was staged successfully with Matsuyama following up on his historic Masters win in April by capturing his second victory of 2021 after going winless over his previous three seasons.

Matsuyama’s eagle finish saw him claim an emphatic five-stroke win against a stellar field which included PGA TOUR superstars such as two-time major winner Colin Morikawa, Olympic Games gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.