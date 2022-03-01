Jon Rahm confirmed to compete in Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mexico City, Mexico – Current world No. 1 Jon Rahm has confirmed his participation in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, presented by Grupo Salinas. This official PGA TOUR event will take place from April 28th to May 1st, at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course. A field of 132 PGA TOUR professionals will come together to compete for a $7.3 million dollar purse, 500 FedExCup points, and in select events including the 2022 PGA Championship, 2023 PLAYERS Championship, 2023 Masters Tournament, as well as the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions.

"Jon Rahm’s participation, confirms that golf in our country is stronger than ever, and is a clear indicator of how extraordinary the Mexico Open at Vidanta will be," said Benjamín Salinas Sada, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas. “We are very excited that the current number one golfer in the world decided to include us in his schedule for this year. I am certain that he has every intention of winning this PGA TOUR event and hoist a trophy in Mexico for the first time,” he added.

Rahm, 27, has 13 victories around the world, of which six are on the PGA TOUR and include one Major, the 2021 U.S. Open, which was played last June at Torrey Pines Golf Course. For Rahm, Mexico is not an unknown country since he debuted on the PGA TOUR here as an amateur back in 2015 and has returned to compete on multiple occasions.

Born in Spain, Rahm is one of the most complete players on TOUR, with earnings that surpass the $30 million dollar mark in just seven seasons. He has competed in 118 tournaments, making 105 cuts. In addition to his wins, he has eight second-place finishes, nine third-place finishes, and 58 Top-10 finishes. Since the end of 2019, he has stayed within the top three positions in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

His path to becoming the best golfer in the world started in 2016, when he became a professional golfer, and just one year later, on January 29, 2017, he won the Farmers Insurance Open, his first PGA TOUR win, moving him to the 46th spot in the rankings. Officially, on July 19, 2020, he became the number one player in the world and held this position for two weeks. A year later, on July 18, he was once again dominating the sport, a position he has not relinquished for the past 33 weeks to this day. Rahm has also represented his country in the 2016 World Cup and has been a member of the European Team in the last two editions of the Ryder Cup, in 2018 and 2020.