The Sanctuary that is St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

Golf courses are some of the most relaxing and scenic places to enjoy outdoor recreation, and they’re often carefully nurtured green spaces. But not all courses are created equal, as the 18-hole layout at The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort illuminates.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, it is one of the most gorgeous places in the world. From the lush forests to the turquoise oceans to the abundance of lively wildlife, few places compare to the scenery and sounds that you will find at Bahia Beach. In fact, 65% of the Bahia Beach property comprises unharmed wildlife sanctuaries and incredible nature trails, earning it the distinction of being a Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary.

Earning certification is an exacting process that demonstrates the extreme passion The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort has for the environment. It partners with private and public organizations to ensure that the local endangered species will be around for everyone’s kids – and their kids – to enjoy. After all, the world would be less unique without the Leatherback Turtle or Caribbean Manatee for future generations to appreciate.

The 18-hole championship course at Bahia Beach is rated as one of the finest in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and the Atlantic Islands (source: Golfweek’s “50 Best Courses You Can Play” in those destinations).

Fun Fact: Most putts at Bahia Beach break toward El Yunque National Forest, not toward the adjacent ocean, as many expect.

The immaculate layout offers an enthralling tropical experience. Be ready for shot-making at its finest. Well-placed shots are crucial at Bahia Beach. Carved from the maritime forest, fairways are tight with the strategic use of bunkers. Don’t go in looking for your ball if you miss the fairway. There is dense foliage that gobbles the errant balls sent wide of the rough.

Some of the more memorable holes include No. 16, a par 4 that parallels the beach, followed by a brief inland jaunt for the short par-3 17th. Finally, your round concludes with a stellar par-4 closing hole that returns down the coast. The overall beauty of the property and relaxed Island ambiance gives a player the perfect tropical golf experience.

Complement your game with lunch afterward at Seagrapes, with ocean views and a caressing Island breeze accompanying the tasty meals.

Ideally located on a former coconut farm and between the El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, The St. Regis Bahia Beach is set on 483 pristine acres and 2 miles of secluded beach with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Golf is but one of the impeccable amenities and activities offered. Enjoy water sports or pamper yourself with a custom spa day in the full-service Iridium Spa. Luxurious accommodations await at the 139-room St. Regis, as well as some spacious, privately-owned oceanfront villas that are available to rent. When one stays at the renowned venue, serene lakes, sandy beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and of course, legendary El Yunque are your companions.