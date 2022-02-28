Golf’s hallowed major championships tower over the sport, the pinnacle of tournament golf in the world. While not on the same scale as “The Majors,” the Championship Course at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico and its golf club has a set of events scheduled within 12 months of one another that are top tier for golf resorts globally.

They include the 14th playing of the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open, February 28-March 6, 2022; followed by the United States Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship, April 20-24, 2022 (the first time a USGA championship will be held outside of the U.S. mainland); and concluding with the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC), January 12-15, 2023 at Grand Reserve.

Like the USGA Women’s Four-Ball, the LAAC will be held in Puerto Rico for the first time. In addition, the Latin American Amateur Championship winner receives an invitation to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in England.

“The PGA TOUR is home to the world’s greatest players, and Puerto Rico is a wonderful setting for them to showcase their talents while basking in our Island’s welcoming culture and sun-kissed weather,” said Brad Dean CEO, Discover Puerto Rico. “Our Destination Marketing Organization’s mission is to highlight Puerto Rico’s global brand, and the PGA TOUR, USGA, Latin America Amateur Championship, and Golf Channel coverage will help golfers throughout the world learn about our courses and golf resorts, miles of beaches, and many other attributes.”

The Puerto Rico Open was first played in 2008, but for one year after Hurricane María, it has been contested each year since. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger either won or finished runner-up in the tournament.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is home to two Tom Kite-designed golf courses, with the Championship Course hosting the PGA TOUR members. Adjacent to the ocean, formidable winds ensure the layout presents a test.

Last year’s Puerto Rico Open was one of the most exciting and dramatic competitions ever. This is because Island native Rafa Campos nearly won, making a great run – including leading after three rounds – before tying for third.

Campos will seek to make history again this year, striving to join Chi Chi Rodríguez as a PGA TOUR event winner. He is an exemplary ambassador for golf on the Island. He knows all of Puerto Rico’s 18 courses intimately, and he often practices and plays at TPC Dorado Beach, only 10 minutes from his home.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is beautifully suited to host significant, high-profile events. The award-winning resort underwent an extensive renovation two years ago that enhanced the amenity-rich, family-friendly resort framed against the backdrop of the beautiful El Yunque National Forest.

Guests can access the gorgeous, enormous beach behind the rooms and suites when not playing golf. Or they can lounge by or frolic in the sprawling lagoon-style pool, tour the historic buildings of nearby Old San Juan, or choose from numerous restaurants to sample the plethora of flavorful, authentic dishes and drinks.

A spa, concierge, shops, and proximity to other area golf courses provide a variety of other activities to undertake. Nonetheless, some guests find the nearest patch of beach and hunker for a deeply satisfying respite complete with colorful scenes accompanied by the soothing sounds of waves that rhythmically keep Island time.

Here are several quality golf properties not far from the hub of San Juan (no passport required for U.S. residents), and the offerings are set at a wide range of price points. First, the top-shelf, $10,000-a-night grand casa, is offered at The St. Regis Bahia Beach. One can dine at night with one’s private chef, get biologist-led tours through the El Yunque rainforest and beckon a private helicopter onto the property for an evening aerial tour. And that’s after playing a quick 18 holes on a terrific, manicured course that finishes along the ocean. (If the Grand Casa sounds pricey, Bahia also has room options starting at $599 in non-peak season.)