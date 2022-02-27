-
How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- PGA National provides plenty of drama on the weekend. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final round of The Honda Classic takes place Sunday as PGA National.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1–6 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday
Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Groups:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Holes:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Featured Groups
Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
J.J. Spaun, Patrick Rodgers
