Rory McIlroy to play Valero Texas Open in week before Masters

Rory McIlroy committed Tuesday to the Valero Texas Open, which is being held the week before this year’s Masters. It will be the first time in eight years that he will play the week prior to the year's first major as he seeks to complete the Career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

McIlroy’s only other appearance at the Valero Texas Open came in 2013, when the tournament also was held the week prior to the Masters. He shot a final-round 66 to finish two shots back of Martin Laird, then went on to finish T25 at Augusta National.

McIlroy also competed in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open three times when it was held the week prior to the Masters (2009, ’10, ’14).

McIlroy said at last week’s Genesis Invitational that he added the Texas Open so he could squeeze in one more stroke-play event before the Masters. He also confirmed he will play the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS prior to the Masters. McIlroy won at Bay Hill in 2018 and THE PLAYERS in 2019.

He said he added the Valero Texas Open to "play my way in" to the Masters.

McIlroy is coming off a missed cut at last year’s Masters after finishing in the top 10 in six of his previous seven starts at Augusta National.

McIlroy is 22nd in this season’s FedExCup standings after picking up his 20th PGA TOUR win at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT.

McIlroy is one of four top-20 players in the world currently committed to the Valero Texas Open. Defending champion Jordan Spieth, WM Phoenix Open champion Scottie Scheffler and World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational winner Abraham Ancer also have committed to the tournament, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Several legendary players and Hall of Fame members will be on hand during tournament week to help commemorate the 100th anniversary. Deane Beman (1969 Texas Open Champion), Ben Crenshaw (1973 & 1986 Texas Open Champion), Hale Irwin (1977 Texas Open Champion), Lee Trevino (1980 Texas Open Champion) and Tom Watson (1987 Texas Open Champion) are all scheduled to appear.

Crenshaw, Trevino and Watson will be featured speakers at the tournament’s annual Night to Honor Our Heroes presented by Boeing military appreciation banquet on Friday, April 1. Sponsorships and guest tables are still available for those interested in supporting the event.

The Valero Texas Open is the sixth-oldest professional tournament in golf worldwide, the third-oldest on the PGA TOUR and the longest held in the same city.