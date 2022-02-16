-
How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Riviera Country Club is the site once again for The Genesis Invitational. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational begins Thursday and The Riviera Country Club is once again the site for one of the most challenging weeks of competition.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and defending champion Max Homa are just some of the big names in the deep field.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2–8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2–7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
10:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ
Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
FRIDAY
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
Dustin Johnson, Max Homa, Adam Scott
Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ
Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler
MUST READS
