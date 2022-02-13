Another day, another hole-in-one on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Another roar shook the grounds as beer rained down in celebration.



RELATED: Leaderboard | Inside Sam Ryder’s epic ace on WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole | The top 5 aces at TPC Scottsdale's 16th

Not 24 hours after the week’s first ace at TPC Scottsdale’s wild 16th hole – the first one in seven years – Carlos Ortiz made another at the raucous par-3 at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday.

Ortiz hit 9-iron and watched the ball land well short and roll into the hole from 179 yards, the crowd detonating as the ball disappeared. Ortiz congratulated playing partners Kevin Kisner and Joseph Bramlett and their caddies as chaos ensued for the second straight day.

“I honestly thought it was a little bit short,” Ortiz said. “That's why I started walking. I was pretty surprised that got in. I don't even know what to say. It was unbelievable. I didn't know how to react.

“A lot of people cheering for you,” he continued, “and then you start trying to watch out for your head because I got actually nailed pretty hard on the back with a beer can on the back, and then after that I was just trying to just avoid all the cans I could.”