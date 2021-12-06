-
-
How to watch QBE Shootout, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
December 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 06, 2021
- (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the QBE Shootout takes place Friday from Naples, Florida. Twelve two-person teams will compete in a fun and unique format at the Tiburon Golf Club, which also hosts the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Matt Kuchar and Harris English will look to defend their title from 2020, which they won in record fashion. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (NBC).
MUST READS
-
-