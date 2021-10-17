-
How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place from Las Vegas this week. (Christian Peterson/Getty Images)
The final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT takes place Sunday from Nevada.
Plenty of big names made their way up the leaderboard on Moving Day. Rickie Fowler leads by two over Rory McIlroy. Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott and Robert Streb all are within touching distance of Fowler.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
