How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2021
- TPC Summerlin is the site once again for the Shriners Children's Open. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
The final round of the Shriners Children's Open takes place today at TPC Summerlin.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
