Shriners Children’s Open extends PGA TOUR tournament sponsorship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, AND LAS VEGAS – Shriners Children’s, which has served as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Las Vegas tournament since 2008, has signed a five-year extension that carries its commitment to the Shriners Children’s Open through 2026.

“Shriners Children’s is a truly amazing organization that impacts the lives of thousands of children and families,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The PGA TOUR is honored to partner with the Shriners to continue to help promote their mission and the great work they do throughout their locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Shriners Children’s Open has built a wonderful tradition in Las Vegas, and we couldn’t be more excited to see that secured for another five years.”

The Shriners Children’s Open is being held this week for the 39th time, returning to TPC Summerlin where Martin Laird, who won the Shriners Children’s Open in 2009 and 2020, is defending his title.

“As one of our signature events, the Shriners Children’s Open raises the profile of both Shriners Children’s and Shriners International, the fraternity that founded the generous, unique health care system as its official philanthropy a century ago,” said William S. “Bill” Bailey, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shriners Children’s and CEO of Shriners International. “We are thrilled to continue this important event and look forward to its continued success as both a sports event and a marketing and fundraising initiative for our organizations.”



The Shriners Children’s Open provides a valuable platform to raise charitable donations, share inspiring patient stories and amplify the amazing work and expertise of the Shriners Children’s health care system. Each year, patients from the various Shriners Children’s locations are chosen to represent the healthcare system during the tournament. The patients serve as standard bearers – carrying the scores of professional golfers competing in the tournament, while making memories that will last a lifetime.



“I’m pleased with the direction and identity of the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas and the golf community,” said Shriners Children’s Open Executive Director Patrick Lindsey. “I look forward to making enhancements to the tournament and am excited that we have another five years to tell the Shriners Children’s story while producing a first-class PGA TOUR event in this incredible sports destination, Las Vegas.”



First played in 1983, the Shriners Children’s Open attracts some of the most recognized names in golf each year. Past tournament champions include 2021 FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Kevin Na, Greg Norman, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods