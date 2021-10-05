-
How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Summerlin is the site once again for the Shriners Children's Open. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns this week to the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.
The strong field includes Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Harris English, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Danny Willet, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Webb Simpson
(Tee times)
Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns
(Tee times)
Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English
(Tee times)
Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
(Tee times)
