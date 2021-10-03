-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Country Club of Jackson is the site once again for the Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship takes place Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Sahith Theegala leads by one over Cameron Tringale, Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy and Cameron Young.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), times subject to change.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
