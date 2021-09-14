-
How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm and Max Homa will be grouped with Si Woo Kim on Thursday and Friday. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The 2021-2022 Regular Season begins this week at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa in California's wine country.
There are plenty of big names in the field, including Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Max Homa and recently-named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-9 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Will Zalatoris, Brandt Snedeker, Marc Leishman
(Tee times)
Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Hudson Swafford
(Tee times)
Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
(Tee times)
Phil Mickelson, Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway
(Tee times)
