-
-
Tiger Woods back-up putter sells for record $393,300
-
August 29, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
- Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship in December of 2020. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods has created another record, this time via his back-up putter selling for an incredible $393,300 at auction.
Golden Age Golf Auctions closed their auction Sunday for Woods’ 2002 Newport II Scotty Cameron backup putter, an item that never saw tournament play but was handled by the 82-time PGA TOUR winner in practice.
Scotty Cameron reportedly produced back-up putters each year they worked with Woods and it is believed there are approximately seven genuine red-dot back-ups that exist today.
While it is not the most expensive piece of golf memorabilia sold, it is believed to be a record for a single club at auction. The auction house also sold a 2001 Newport II in September 2020 for $155,000.
Other golf items also went for premium prices at the auction with Gary Player’s 1974 Masters trophy selling for $523,483.20. The auction house believes that is second in history, only behind a Horton Smith Masters Tournament Green Jacket that sold in 2013 for $682,000.
A 1904 Olympic games golf trophy won by Warren Wood also went under the hammer for $493,777.20.
-
-