Who has the best chance of making a move into the top 30?

While all seventy players in the field at this week’s BMW Championship have a mathematical shot at earning a spot at East Lake, the numbers say it is no small feat to work your way into the bubble over just 72 holes.

This is the third season that the FedExCup Playoffs have been three events instead of four, as it was previously constructed. In those two years, only five players have moved from outside the top-30 to inside the bubble at the BMW Championship. Three men moved up in 2019 at Medinah: Hideki Matsuyama (33rd entering the week), Lucas Glover (41st) and Jason Kokrak (31st). Only two did it last year at Olympia Fields: Joaquin Niemann (31st) and Mackenzie Hughes (36th).

Twenty First Group’s predictive model incorporates historical trends, player performance data, course fit and more. After running 10,000 simulations of what might happen this week at Caves Valley, 25 players have a 95 percent chance or better of advancing to the Tour Championship. That leaves 45 players fighting for the last five spots at East Lake in two weeks.

Which players have the best chance of breaking through? How the numbers shake out:

Paul Casey

Current FedExCup Position: 54

Chance to Make Tour Championship: 22.0%

Paul Casey’s elite iron play can vault him into the mix any given week, on any golf course around the world. Casey ranks second on the PGA TOUR this season in Strokes Gained: Approach, trailing only Collin Morikawa. This will be the eighth consecutive season Casey has ranked in the top-15 in that statistic, tied with Matsuyama for the longest active streak of seasons ranked that highly in that key metric.

Casey’s form tee-to-green is the largest reason why the predictive model is relatively bullish on his chances, despite entering the week outside the top-50 in points. Casey has five top-15 finishes in his last seven starts worldwide, including top-fives at the Tokyo Olympics and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Casey is given a 9.8% chance to finish in the top-ten at East Lake, by far the highest odds to do that of anyone currently outside the top-50.

Cameron Tringale

Current FedExCup Position: 34

Chance to Make Tour Championship: 21.3%

At 34th in the standings, Cameron Tringale has a chance to make a more conventional move upward. Four of the five players to move into the bubble the previous two years at the BMW Championship were ranked between 31st and 36th entering the week. Tringale has been a hallmark of consistent play, finishing in the top-25 in nearly half of his starts this season on the PGA TOUR (9 in 20 appearances). He currently ranks 18th in scoring average this season, by far the best of his more than decade-long career on TOUR.

Tringale is enjoying positive strokes gained per round averages in every category this season, something he has not done since 2013-14. He’s 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting, an improvement of 74 spots from a season ago.

Keegan Bradley

Current FedExCup Position: 32

Chance to Make Tour Championship: 18.4%

Keegan Bradley’s ball-striking numbers resemble those of a top-ten player in the world: this season, he’s fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, fourth in total driving and 15th in greens in regulation. Bradley himself has often said that if he’s just neutral in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, he finds success. For the most part, that’s true: in the seven times this season Bradley has finished a tournament with positive Strokes Gained: Putting, his average finish is 13.9, and he’s yet to finish outside the top-30.

The good news for Bradley going into Caves Valley is that THE NORTHERN TRUST was one of those positive weeks. Bradley averaged +0.74 Strokes Gained: Putting per round, an in turn, finished tied for eleventh. He will likely need to putter to cooperate again in Maryland in order to advance to Georgia.

Webb Simpson

Current FedExCup Position: 52

Chance to Make Tour Championship: 14.5%

After finishing tied for 47th at THE NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson is outside the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking this week for the first time in 28 months. One of the most consistent players in the game over the last several years, the reigning Byron Nelson Award winner (season’s best scoring average) has seen his Strokes Gained: Approach ranking dip a bit in 2021, down from 6th last season to T-52nd.

Still, despite beginning the week outside the top-50 in FedExCup points, the analytics give Simpson a better than one-in-seven chance of making the jump into the top-30. Simpson has made it to East Lake each of the last four seasons.

Kevin Kisner

Current FedExCup Position: 31

Chance to Make Tour Championship: 12.4%

After winning the six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner became a bit of a lightning rod online amongst folks debating potential Ryder Cup captain’s picks. After all, the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion has a reputation as a fiery competitor and went unbeaten (2 wins, 2 halves) at the 2017 Presidents Cup. But after missing the cut at Liberty National, there’s a more immediate matter to tend to: qualifying for the TOUR Championship.

Kisner is on the outside looking in at East Lake, one spot out of 30th place. An elite putter (14th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting), Kisner relies on his performance on the greens as much as anyone who sits on the bubble this week. In addition, there is an added expectation this week that Caves Valley will provide extra benefit to longer players, making the path forward even more arduous for Kisner, who ranks 167th this season in driving distance.

Kisner is looking to qualify for his sixth TOUR Championship in the last seven years.

