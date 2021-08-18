-
Empire State Building to shine in green in honor of the 2021 THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 18, 2021
- The Empire State Building is lit up in green. (Courtesy of the Empire State Building)
The Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in green on Wednesday, August 18 in partnership with the PGA TOUR in honor of THE NORTHERN TRUST.
The first tournament of the three-part 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, THE NORTHERN TRUST will be played at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, from Aug. 19-22.
About the Empire State Building
The Empire State Building, “The World’s Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building’s iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com. 2021 is the 90th anniversary year of the Building which officially opened on May 1, 1931. Declared “America’s Favorite Building” by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world’s most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.
Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn, Shutterstock, and Global Brands Group, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.
