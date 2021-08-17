  • FEDEXCUP

    FedExCup Playoffs streaks on the line the next two weeks

    Day, Finau, Hadwin, Reed, Woodland have work to do to keep BMW, TOUR Championship runs going

  • Adam Hadwin will look to make the BMW Championship for the 5th straight year. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Adam Hadwin will look to make the BMW Championship for the 5th straight year. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)