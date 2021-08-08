-
-
How to watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 08, 2021
- Round 4 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Sunday. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Barracuda Championship gets underway Sunday from California. The event uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. Click here to see how the scoring works.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Digital). Saturday-Sunday, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Golf Channel).
MUST READS
-
-