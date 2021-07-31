Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama meet again with gold medal at stake

KAWAGOE, Japan – Xander and Stefan Schauffele walked side-by-side up the paved path that led toward Kasumigaseki Country Club’s clubhouse. They walked past the oversized Olympic rings and straight to the driving range.

A half-hour earlier, Xander had birdied his final hole of the day – hitting a 175-yard approach to 3 feet – to take the solo lead in the Olympic men’s golf competition. There was still work to do. Xander made that clear from the start of his post-round interview.



“I need to go hit the range, unfortunately,” he said in reply to the first question of the press conference. “I'll be as quick as possible in here.”

Xander didn’t hit a fairway until his eighth hole Saturday. Despite struggling with his driver, he scrambled to a 3-under 68. His total score of 14-under 199 (68-63-68) is one shot better than Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters champion who is playing on home turf.

These Olympics have extra meaning for Matsuyama, who won the Japan Junior at Kasumigaseki 12 years ago and returned a year later for the triumph that altered the course of his career. His victory in the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Kasumigaseki’s West Course earned him his first Masters invitation. Ten years later, he won the green jacket to become Japan’s first men’s major champion.

Ever since that victory in April, the focus has been on Matsuyama’s medal quest. But this competition is fraught with meaning for its 54-hole leader, as well.

A gold medal would end a victory drought that’s lasted for 2 ½ years, a frustrating duration for the fifth-ranked player in the world. Xander’s 13 top-three finishes are the second-most on TOUR in the last three seasons, just one fewer than Justin Thomas.

Xander may be a San Diego native but he has grandparents in Tokyo. And this week he is fulfilling his family’s Olympic dreams that started a generation earlier. Stefan Schauffele was struck by a drunk driver en route to a training camp for the German decathlon team. The crash left him unable to compete in the grueling, multi-disciplinary event and drove him instead to golf. Stefan has been his son’s only swing coach, and he was needed Saturday evening.

COVID restrictions have kept family from these Games, but coaches are able to attend in order to assist their athletes. Stefan’s familiar frame has stood out among the limited galleries this week. He walks well ahead of his son, but his eyes are trained on every swing.

“He may have seen some things,” Schauffele said in Saturday’s post-round press conference. “That's why he's out here, for these moments.”

Xander’s red, white and blue staff bag was waiting for him when he arrived on the range after his press conference. The name plate bearing the Schauffele name was already in place.

They set up shop on the left side of the range. Only a handful players were still practicing. Half were women getting ready for next week’s competition. The men were lightheartedly hitting shots, opting to spend the afternoon at the course instead of back in their hotel and under COVID restrictions. This week, the golf course is their sanctuary.

Chile’s Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann, friends since childhood, were engaged in a chipping contest. They were about to hit shots over the flags separating the driving range from the chipping green until a volunteer ran over, his arms crossed in front of him, to stop them.