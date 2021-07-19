DraftKings preview: 3M Open

A tremendous Open Championship is in the books, and Collin Morikawa is quickly cementing himself as one of the best golfers in the world. Next up on the PGA TOUR is the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, at TPC Twin Cities. The course is a par 71, measuring 7,431 yards and will be on bentgrass greens.

STRATEGY

Last season, the 3M Open was one of the first tournaments back post-shutdown. The defending champion, Michael Thompson (+10000, $7,400), will be trying to fend off some names like Dustin Johnson (+750, $11,300), Louis Oosthuizen (+1200, $10,900), Tony Finau (+1400, $10,700), Patrick Reed (+1600, $10,300) and Sergio Garcia (+3500, $9,900) this week.

The course has been in the PGA TOUR rotation for the previous two years and has given way to winning scores of 21-under last year and 19-under before that. This year should be no different if the weather conditions hold up. Over the previous two tournaments, there have been seven scores of 8-under par (63) and four rounds of 9-under (62) par; the golfers you roster this week need to be aggressive and make a ton of birdies. The course has 72 sand bunkers and 27 water hazards, which come into play on 15 holes. The landing areas are pretty generous, so the water shouldn’t play a huge factor this week. Also, according to the GCSAA.org website, “the weather has been very dry in the area, with the course receiving only 1” of rain since May 1st.” Par 4 efficiency and par 5 birdies or better will be vital this week, along with wedge play. Most holes will require accurate shots from 150 yards and in this week.

GOLFERS TO CONSIDER

Patrick Reed (+1600 to Win, $10,300 on DraftKings)

Reed’s last missed cut at a major was the 2019 PGA Championship. Since then, his worst finish at a major is 32nd at the 2019 U.S. Open, his very next tournament. His early departure from Royal St. George’s may give him an advantage over guys like Johnson and Garcia, who made the cut last week. On courses over 7,400 yards, Reed ranks second in Strokes Gained: Total and has gained strokes with his irons in seven of his previous eight tournaments. Hopefully, we’re getting one of the best golfers in the world with a ton of win equity at a discount this week. He finished 23rd here in 2019, gaining 6.1 strokes with his irons.

Not being able to play in The Open Championship due to COVID-19 restrictions, Watson should be chomping at the bit to get back to tournament golf and this is the perfect time and place to consider him. Watson missed the cut by one stroke here last season, but the course sets up nicely for him. Over the previous 24 rounds, Bubba ranks top 20 in par 4 efficiency, third in par 5 scoring and second in birdies. Over his past two tournaments, he is ninth in approach and sixth in Strokes Gained: Total.

Vegas currently ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Total and 19th in approach over the previous 24 rounds. An 11th at the John Deere Classic and a runner up at the Palmetto Championship has much to do with his irons and ability to convert scoring opportunities. Over the same timeframe, Vegas ranks seventh in eagles gained and 22nd in birdies. Vegas is also a two-time winner of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey, a correlated course with similar leaderboards. Doug Ghim (+6500) deserves consideration with how well he’s striking his irons, gaining 7.7 strokes through approach at the John Deere Classic earlier this month.

His record here isn’t great, missing the cut in 2019 and finishing 41st last season. Still, this is a week where you need to be dialed in with your irons and putting, and Schenk ranks 36th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and eighth in putting over the previous 12 rounds.

