Men’s final Olympic Golf Rankings published

The extended three-year qualification process for the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games has been completed with today’s publication of the Final Olympic Golf Rankings.

With his U.S. Open victory, Jon Rahm jumped Justin Thomas into the No. 1 position of the Olympic Rankings. Four Americans finished in the top five, with Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele having already said they are on board to represent the United States in Tokyo.

The United States is the only country with more than two qualifiers for the 60-player field, which will draw from 36 countries and compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29-August 1.

The top 15 world-ranked players are eligible, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players are eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country is guaranteed a spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics.

The women’s rankings will be finalized after this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 60-player women’s competition will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club Aug. 4-7.

The IGF will publish a final entries list of 60 names for both the men’s and women’s events on Tuesday, July 6, which will ratify all the competitors for the respective fields at the Olympic Games.

In the meantime, here are some of the big names who have stated their intentions to play:

Jon Rahm, Spain: “In my case I want to play. It's an absolute dream of mine to be an Olympian.”

Justin Thomas, USA: “I think that would be one of the coolest honors that I’ve ever had.”

Collin Morikawa, USA: “To be on this team and heading to Tokyo puts a smile on my face.”

Xander Schauffele, USA: “If I get in, I will definitely go.”

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland: “A good opportunity to do something I’ve never done before.”

Viktor Hovland, Norway: “I certainly would not decline.”

Marc Leishman, Australia: “Yes, I’m all in.”

Cameron Smith, Australia: “Me, too.”

Abraham Ancer, Mexico: “Any chance I can get to play for my country or as a team ...”

Joaquin Niemann, Chile: “For me it’s a pretty big deal.”

Guido Migliozzi, Italy: “To be able to play in an Olympics game is a dream come true.”

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan: “I'm really looking forward to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Paul Casey, England: “I'd love to go to the Olympics, so hopefully I've done enough.”

C.T. Pan, TPE: “See you in Tokyo.”

Rafa Campos, Puerto Rico: “Puerto Rico, vamos para las Olympiadas.”

Thomas Pieters, Belgium: “It’s still one of the biggest disappointments in my career so far, that fourth place (in 2016).”

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela: “On my agenda.”



Carl Yuan, China: "It means a lot for me to represent my country in the Olympics."

Mito Pereira, Chile: "Obviously, the Olympic Games are still on the calendar."

Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia: "I believe I will be successful in Slovakian golf and will be a source of inspiration for Slovak youth."