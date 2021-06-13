-
How to watch Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A champion will be crowned on Sunday at Congaree. (Submitted)
The final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree takes place Sunday from South Carolina. The one-time event takes the place for the RBC Canadian Open due to COVID-19 concerns in Canada.
Chesson Hadley is in control with a four-shot lead over Harris English, with an eclectic group of Garrick Higgo, Bo Van Pelt, Dustin Johnson and Tyrrell Hatton hoping to make a run in the final round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
