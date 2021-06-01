-
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide starts Thursday. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide begins Thursday from storied Muirfield Village. Jack Nicklaus' event always brings out the big names, and this year it's no different. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Jon Rahm are in the field.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth
(tee times)
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
(tee times)
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
(tee times)
Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama
(tee times)
