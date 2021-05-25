  • LPGA Board of Directors elects Mollie Marcoux Samaan as Commissioner

    Marcoux Samaan brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in sports and business

  Mollie Marcoux Samaan at the 2017 Up2Us Sports Gala in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)