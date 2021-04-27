Field announced for 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, today announced the field for the 2021 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC). The PWCC will be played at famed site of the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and will take place May 1-5, 2021.

The PWCC, considered to be the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, will feature some familiar schools along with some new faces. There are 24 teams in this year’s event representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) from all over the country. The teams participating include:

DIVISION I (MEN’S)

Alabama State University

University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff

Chicago State University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

University of the Incarnate Word

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Prairie View A&M University

Tennessee State University



DIVISION II (MEN’S)

Bluefield State

Kentucky State University

Lincoln University

Livingstone University

Miles College

Savannah State University



WOMEN’S DIVISION

Alabama State University

Delaware State University

Lincoln University

North Carolina A&T

Prairie View A&M

Savannah State University

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Adding excitement to the field, less than two years after NBA Star Steph Curry made a six-year commitment to fund its golf program, Howard University will be making its PWCC debut. The men's team will play in the Men's Division I Team Division, while the women will compete in the Women's Individual Division. Florida A&M University is the highest ranked team in this year’s field and has the longest standing history competing in the PWCC. CSU Dominguez Hills will return to defend its title in the Division II Team Division.

Linda Wang, the two-time defending champion in the Women’s Individual Division (2018, 2019) from St. John’s University (N.Y.), will look to continue her success as she pursues a three-peat in the PWCC. The individual divisions will see 52 competitors representing 28 programs.

The field announcement comes on the heels of a recent multi-year collaboration to promote diversity and foster inclusion within golf through PGA WORKS. With financial and programmatic support from Comcast NBCUniversal, PGA WORKS will enhance key initiatives centered around the PWCC ー to expand access and create opportunities for diverse student-athletes across the country.

As part of enhanced television coverage of the PWCC, The Golf Channel will broadcast a series of inspiring features leading up to the event. The storylines will chronicle the incredible journey of former US Navy Veteran, PGA Member and Alabama State head coach Quincy Heard, who is taking his team to the PWCC for the first time. Also highlighted are Kendall and Jeff Dunovant, whose family roots run deep in the game of golf, and in the history of the PWCC. In addition, viewers will see numerous segments promoting inclusion and diversity in golf.

“While it was disappointing to cancel the event in 2020, due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to return this year, providing our teams and players the opportunity to compete at a world class venue ー TPC Sawgrass ー just a few weeks after the best players in the world competed on the very same course,” said Lortiz “Scooter” Clark, Director, PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. “Inclusion is the centerpiece of PGA WORKS and we believe that no event captures the essence of inclusion more than the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.”

The 54-hole PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is a stroke-play event contested across five divisions: NCAA Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II, an overall Women’s Division (team), Men’s Individual and Women’s Individual.

Clark adds, “The PGA of America is committed to enhancing the experience of our underserved and underrepresented programs and students. The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship allows us to connect with hundreds of student-athletes from diverse backgrounds, most of whom will continue to play golf throughout their lives.”