How to watch the Masters Tournament, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
April 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Masters returns to its traditional April date in 2021. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Masters takes place Thursday. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion from November's staging, and a field of stars including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm will be chasing the Green Jacket. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream via Masters.com (Thursday, 7:30 a.m. ET; Friday, 8:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10:15 a.m. ET on Saturday-Sunday)
MUST READS
