How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
April 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Oaks Course once again is the venue for the Valero Texas Open. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
The final round of the Valero Texas Open takes place Sunday. Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace lead by two with Charley Hoffman, Cameron Tringale and more close behind. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 10:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Hideki Matsuyama, Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Villegas, Kyle Stanley
MUST READS
