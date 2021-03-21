-
-
How to Watch The Honda Classic, Round 4: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times, live stream
-
March 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 21, 2021
- PGA National is once again the site of The Honda Classic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final round of The Honda Classic takes place Sunday from PGA National. First-round leader Matt Jones reclaimed the lead by three after 54 holes. J.B. Holmes and Aaron Wise are T2 while C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder and Cameron Tringale trail by four. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Golf Channel/PGA TOUR LIVE Freeview). Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
9:00 a.m. ET: Chase Koepka, Keith Mitchell
9:20 a.m. ET: Jason Dufner, Kevin Chappell
11:15 a.m. ET: John Huh, Adam Scott
11:25 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Alex Noren
MUST READS
Jones handles wind to regain lead
Five players who could be in for a big weekend
Westwood leaves confident despite missed cut
Scott goes shoeless to save par
Tiger Woods back at home recovering
How water balls affect the Florida Swing
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.