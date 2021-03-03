-
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bay Hill is once again the site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Thursday from Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. The strong field includes Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups); 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari
Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth
Max Homa, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
MUST READS
