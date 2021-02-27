Discover Puerto Rico for golf and complementary charms

Puerto Rico is a beautiful place to play golf. The weather is as lovely as the people; the 18 courses are open to the public; they offer a variety of playing experiences and price points, and they're often at resorts and near other Island attractions and activities.

Perhaps more important than anything is how Puerto Rico has adapted during the pandemic. Caution, patience, and discipline have been staples of the Island's proactive mandates designed to protect residents and visitors. Such diligence has allowed courses to welcome back players and provide people with the healthy activity that is golf, filled with competition, camaraderie, and embracing the Island's beautiful, renowned environment. Fortunately, golf is inherently well-suited for social distancing while enjoying the grand game.

While playing golf in Puerto Rico is a refreshing experience, it's just one of many things that make it so pleasurable. Puerto Rico is a place where the Old World is mashed up with the new on an Island that is small but offers an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences.

The discovery vibe resonates at each golf course located throughout the Island – from the northwestern tip to the east coast, with several in northeastern Puerto Rico near the capital San Juan. The Island's golf resorts, accentuated by tropical splendor and remarkable ocean views, are renowned for their first-class service and inspirational amenities.

Puerto Rico is an enchanting destination where history, culture, gastronomy, nightlife, beaches, hotels, and resorts abound. It requires no passport for American citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency, and is the Caribbean's air hub. There are more than 4,000 restaurants, and the lodging venues range from top hospitality brands to being named a top 10 Airbnb world destination.

For Travel Guidelines and Island protocols, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines .

The Island's golf venues include:

TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes): 787-626-1020

Costa Caribe (27): 787-812-2650

Fort Buchanan (9): 787-707-3980

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (36): 787-888-6000

Rio Bayamon (18): 787-740-1419

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve (36): 787-657-2000

The St. Regis Bahia Beach (18): 787-809-8000

Caguas Real (18): 787-653-1573

Royal Isabela (18): 787-609-5888

Deportivo del Oeste (18): 787-851-8880

Palmas Athletic Club (36): 787-656-3000

Punta Borinquen (18): 787-890-2987

El Legado (18): 787-866-8894

El Conquistador (18): 787-863-1000