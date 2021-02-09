-
D. Johnson withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson will not compete in the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has withdrawn from this year’s event. He will be replaced in the field by Jonathan Byrd.
“Following his successful week in Saudi Arabia, Dustin has decided it would be best to enjoy a week at home before The Genesis Invitational and the World Golf Championships at The Concession,” his agent/manager, David Winkle, said in a statement. “Other than being a bit jet lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead. While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favorite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best.”
In addition to winning at Pebble Beach in 2009 and 2010, he was runner-up in 2014 and 2018. Johnson, the reigning FedExCup champion, is No. 2 in this season’s standings.
