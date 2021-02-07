-
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 4: Live scores, TV times, tee times
February 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2021
- Sunday brings the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
The final round begins today at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele share the lead at 18 under with Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas and Steve Stricker all in the hunt. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Holes)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NBC Sports EDGE BetCast: Get a bettor’s view with insights and analysis, plus live odds powered by PointsBet. Sunday, 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Brendan Steele, Mark Hubbard
Sunday, 11:41 a.m. ET (No. 10)
Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama, Bo Van Pelt
Sunday, 11:52 a.m. ET (No. 10)
CALL OF THE DAY
