PGA TOUR integrates odds-based content into TOUR digital platforms
January 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Odds will be available on a new Odds Leaderboard on PGATOUR.COM, as well as player pages and TOURCast. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR is now providing fans access to betting odds and betting-related content via TOUR Digital platforms starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Fans in the United States who choose to navigate to these features will have the option on both desktop and mobile web to view “To Win” market odds, sourced from each of the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator partners.
During the launch and through the first quarter, odds will be available on a new Odds Leaderboard on PGATOUR.com, as well as player pages and the interactive TOURCast platform. Odds-based head-to-head features will continue to be shown on PGA TOUR LIVE.
This represents the first phase of odds integration. The PGA TOUR app is due to release specific odds offerings next month. In the meantime, fans can currently access the odds data from the app using the “More” menu to access mobile web data.
The TOUR will likely see the addition of different markets in the future including single round offerings and player matchups.
“This is another small step in our evolving sports betting strategy,” Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming said. “We are extremely excited to move forward by bringing this betting content to those of our fans interested in the new, ever-expanding world of sports betting.”Fans can find player odds on both PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app.
Washington, DC and 25 states have now legalized sports betting, with 20 jurisdictions already operational meaning around 45%, or 115 million, of American adults now live in a jurisdiction where wagering on sports is legal. Golf betting has seen a significant rise the last few years.
In addition to Official Betting Operator partnerships with Draftkings, PointsBet, BetMGM and Fanduel, the TOUR has also recently joined forces with the American Gaming Association (AGA) and is currently developing content that encourages its fans to “Know When to Lay Up” and bet responsibly. The co-branded responsible gaming initiative will live as part of the AGA’s – Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly – public service campaign.
As part of the campaign, the TOUR will promote responsible gaming messaging on social and digital platforms along with public service announcements that will air on PGA TOUR Radio.
“A key pillar of the PGA TOUR’s sports betting strategy is responsible gaming and ensuring our fans are equipped with the appropriate resources so they are properly prepared and educated,” Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming at the PGA TOUR, said. “By aligning with the American Gaming Association in support of its Have A Game Plan campaign we’re able to align our efforts and provide a consistent message focused on responsible gaming.”
