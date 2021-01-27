PGA TOUR integrates odds-based content into TOUR digital platforms

The PGA TOUR is now providing fans access to betting odds and betting-related content via TOUR Digital platforms starting this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Fans in the United States who choose to navigate to these features will have the option on both desktop and mobile web to view “To Win” market odds, sourced from each of the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator partners.

During the launch and through the first quarter, odds will be available on a new Odds Leaderboard on PGATOUR.com, as well as player pages and the interactive TOURCast platform. Odds-based head-to-head features will continue to be shown on PGA TOUR LIVE.

This represents the first phase of odds integration. The PGA TOUR app is due to release specific odds offerings next month. In the meantime, fans can currently access the odds data from the app using the “More” menu to access mobile web data.

The TOUR will likely see the addition of different markets in the future including single round offerings and player matchups.

“This is another small step in our evolving sports betting strategy,” Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming said. “We are extremely excited to move forward by bringing this betting content to those of our fans interested in the new, ever-expanding world of sports betting.”