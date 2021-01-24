-
-
How to watch The American Express, Round 4: Tee times, live scores, live stream, TV times
-
January 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2021
- Round 4 begins today from La Quinta, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 4 starts today at The American Express. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
MUST READS
Homa, Finau welcome Sunday challenge
Three share lead after 54 holes
Hubbard breaks out unique putting grip
Mickelson cards 18 pars in round for first time
Tiger undergoes back procedure
Perez discusses relationship with Michael Jordan
The 15th Club: Who will win his first TOUR event in 2021?
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.