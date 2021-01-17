-
How to watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: Live leaderboard, TV times, tee times
January 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
Top 10 all-time shots at the Sony Open in Hawaii
The final round begins today at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Due to anticipated weather, the final round tee times were moved up to roughly 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
