How to watch QBE Shootout, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 begins Sunday at Tiburón Golf Course. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Round 3 begins today for the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Course in Naples, Florida. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 12-2 p.m. ET (NBC), 2-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
TEAMS
Rory Sabbatini - Kevin Tway
Louis Oosthuizen - Bubba Watson
Harris English - Matt Kuchar
Daniel Berger - Steve Stricker
Sebastian Muñoz - Joaquin Niemann
Abraham Ancer - Matthew Wolff
Billy Horschel - Brendon Todd
Ryan Palmer - Harold Varner III
Marc Leishman - Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ - Tony Finau
Lanto Griffin - Mackenzie Hughes
Kevin Na - Sean O’Hair
