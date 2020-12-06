-
How to watch Mayakoba Golf Classic, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 05, 2020
- Round 4 of the Mayakoba Golf Classic begins Sunday. (PGA TOUR)
Round 4 begins Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. With the threat of inclement weather in Mexico, tee times were moved up and players will finish their week in threesomes off split tees. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from the final round of the final FedExCup event of 2020.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Stream: Sunday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (PGATOUR.COM, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports App)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (NBC).
Radio: Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
Grillo leads by one after Round 3
JT cards 62, jumps into contention
Finau finds form with new putter setup
Niemann playing with 'extra motivation' to support young cousin
Thomas working with new putting coach
Thomas reveals grudge match with Tiger's son
Top 10: Comeback players for 2020-21
