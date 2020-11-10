AUGUSTA, Ga. – Golf fans around the world know that it is Masters week. Outside the gates of Augusta National, it’s tougher to tell.

“It’s like the tournament doesn’t exist this year,” said Mark Cumins, the co-owner of Augusta’s T-Bonz steakhouse, a traditional Masters-week haunt for players, caddies and patrons alike.

Masters week in Augusta is quite simply the lifeblood of the community. Restaurants can make enough money in those eight days to survive the next 12 months. Hotels collect massive markups that can pay for necessary upkeep. Locals can rent their houses to pay for vacations or even college education.

But this time around, the impact in town is negligible.

Washington Road, the main thoroughfare to the Augusta National Golf Club, is jammed during most Masters. The traffic rivals anything Los Angeles or New York has to offer. Not this year.

There was no John Daly selling merchandise from his RV in the Hooters parking lot. No people asking for tickets. No crowds at all. It was clear sailing from Washington Road into Augusta National this year.

Media, players and their families, medical staff and the like have still come to town for this week. But it’s barely a blip on the radar compared to normal.

Cumins counts himself fortunate that T-Bonz doesn’t rely on Masters week for survival.

“Some others in town certainly do bank on (Masters week). In terms of what usually goes on outside of the golf club, it’s just not happening,” said Cumins, who owns two dozen other restaurants, as well. “We are busy 52 weeks of the year but Masters week is usually something else entirely. Last year, in this restaurant alone I bought and cut 6,000 pounds of beef in eight days during the Masters. We don’t get near that on other weeks.”

The hit has been substantial for others. For Amanda, a waitress at a nearby restaurant, Masters week means extra shifts, big tips, and the cash infusion she banks on to help pay off student debt and any other necessities.