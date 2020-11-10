-
How to watch the Masters Tournament, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
November 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2020
- Round 1 of the Masters begins Thursday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Happy Masters week. Tiger Woods is the defending champion after holding onto his Green Jacket for 19 months due to the impact of COVID-19 on the PGA TOUR schedule.
A list of strong chasers include reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, two-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and a host of more stars.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
Live stream: Click here for the Masters.com streaming schedule. Click here for the live steam.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sirius 208 and XM 92)
MUST READS
