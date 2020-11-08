-
-
How to watch Vivint Houston Open, Round 4: Tee times, live scores, TV times
-
November 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Flyover
Memorial Park Golf Course
Round 4 of the Vivint Houston Open begins Sunday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:50 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, J.T. Poston
Viktor Hovland, Adam Long, Russell Knox
